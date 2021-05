TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students were dismissed early from Talladega High School Monday morning after the power went out in the building.

According to Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, the power went off in the building at 8:45 a.m. By 10:45 a.m., the call was made to release students. Ball said that at 10:54 a.m., the power came back on.

As a result of the power outage, rooms were dark and the temperature in the building was 73 degrees.