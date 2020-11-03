Talladega County to vote on church self-defense law

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Several counties across the state will be voting on a local amendment that clears a person of liability when using deadly physical force as self-defense on church premises.

The state of Alabama has a ‘stand your ground’ law in place that provides the same protection that the county measure would offer.

The Talladega County Sheriff said acknowledging this law on a county-level would give residents peace of mind knowing their actions are supported.

“It’s just an added element to protect citizens or give them some reassurance that they can defend themselves in a house of worship,” Jimmy Kilgore, Talladega County Sheriff, said.

Since the amendment is redundant to Alabama’s existing law, the Talladega mayor said that is why he voted against it.

“Honestly I think if they’re in that situation, they probably won’t care,” Timothy Ragland, mayor of Talladega, said.

Ragland said approval of this amendment doesn’t change anything but lengthening our state constitution.

“We already have the longest state constitution in the country,” said Ragland. “Adding more words to it unnecessarily is a waste of time.”

Sheriff Kilgore said if the amendment gives residents some reassures, he’s for it’s passage. The sheriff’s office already working with local churches to provide some added security.

“We actually offer a church protection program at the sheriff’s office,” said Kilgore. “I’ve got several deputies that are trained to present this program at churches.”

The sheriff and deputies all voted absentee, so they can be fully staffed at the polls on election day.