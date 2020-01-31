Talladega college opens home for Amistad slave ship murals

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2007 file photo shows the Freedom Schooner Amistad, a near-replica of the ship that sparked a 19th century slave revolt, as it sails into port in central Freetown, Sierra Leone. Talladega College on Friday, Jan 31, 2020, was scheduled to dedicate a new museum that will hold paintings which illustrate the story of the Amistad mutiny. Commissioned by the college in 1938 and painted by artist Hale Woodruff, the murals hung in the campus library for nearly seven decades until they were removed for restoration and a national tour in 2008.(AP Photo/Nazia Parvez)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) A historically black college in Alabama is unveiling a new home for murals that depict a revolt by captive Africans aboard a slave-trading ship in 1839.

Talladega College on Friday was dedicating a new museum that will hold paintings which illustrate the story of the Amistad mutiny.

The murals by artist Hale Woodruff hung in the college library for nearly seven decades until they were removed for restoration and a national tour in 2008.

They’ll now be the centerpiece of a new campus exhibit. Africans who took over the Amistad were arrested and tried.

The Supreme Court eventually granted their freedom, and 35 survivors returned to Africa.