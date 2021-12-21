Talladega assistant fire chief helps out with tornado recovery efforts in Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodenough recently spent several days with the organization Sheep Dog Impact Assistance to give back to those devastated by a tornado that hit Kentucky a couple of weeks ago.

The Alabama chapter of the organization, which is is made up of military veterans, took a trip to Dawson Spring’s to help in recovery efforts. They performed search and rescue mission for police, helped clear debris, and worked one-on-one with people in need at their homes.

Goodenough said that as assistant fire chief, it’s different helping in natural disasters on the personal side rather than in his everyday job. He said that when tragedy hits, his fire and rescue team has a specific job to do, but the work in Kentucky left the biggest impact.

Goodenough said it will be a long road to recovery for the people of Kentucky, but is encouraged by the resilience he saw while there. The National Chapter of the Sheep Dog Assistance will be collecting non-perishable goods to help with another trip planned for Jan. 2.

The group is encouraging people to donate to the cause by clicking here.