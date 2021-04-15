Take a beekeeping class at Homewood’s Sims Garden

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Those of us with allergies have certainly noticed spring has sprung with all of this pollen in the air. Which means it’s peak bee season.

That’s why Cliff and Velma Spencer and the Sims Garden staff in Edgewood see now as the perfect time to start teaching their community the importance of beekeeping.

“Taking care of them builds community,” Cliff Spencer said. “By helping them survive and thrive seems to benefit everybody in a lot of ways”

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, Cliff Spencer and Dr. Glen Cobbs, a doctor of infectious disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will be explaining the benefits of beekeeping in the garden. One of those benefits includes relief from seasonal allergies after having the money one makes locally.

“Honey is very good for allergies,” Cliff Spencer said. “So, if you have honey from the local area, it will help with any allergies.”

10-year-old beekeeper Velma Spencer has a calming word of advice for anyone afraid to get near the honey makers.

“Bees aren’t out there to get you – they’re not like mosquitos who want your blood and stuff,” she said. “Bees don’t want to hurt you – they just use it for self-defense.”

10 year old beekeeper Velma Spencer preparing the smoker for use. The smoker naturally calms the bees down and prevents them from stinging.

If you’d like to learn more about the way busy bees go about their business, you can attend the beekeeping class at Homewood’s Sims Garden this Saturday from 10 am to noon. No sign-up is necessary.

Organizers do suggest making a $20 donation toward garden maintenance. Sims Garden is located at 908 Highland Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209