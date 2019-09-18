Tailgating slots for Magic City Classic open Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will kick off the 78th Magic City Classic in October, but planning for the event starts this Thursday.

Tailgating slots will be available to fans starting Sept. 19 at 12:01 p.m. Each space is $140 and there is a limit to two spots per online transaction.

Some slots will be saved to be purchased at Legion Field starting Oct. 21 and will be available until all spots are sold.

The Magic City Classic will be held Oct. 26 at Legion Field at 2:30 p.m. To purchase slots, click here.