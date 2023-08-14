BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain will headline UAB’s “Welcome Back Concert,” on Saturday, August 26.

T-Pain’s appearance marks the first time a national recording artist has performed on the UAB campus since rock band Weezer helped celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary in 2019. Rapper Nando STL will open before T-Pain takes the stage at 8 p.m.

There are no electronic tickets available. Gates for the event will open at 4:30 p.m. Seating on the Green is general admission. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for optimal comfort as UAB marks the beginning of the academic year.