SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Sylacauga Monday afternoon.

On Monday, July 24, Michael Lynn Rice, 49, of Sylacauga, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle that collided with a Ford F150 at the intersection of Old Birmingham Highway and James Payton Boulevard at 12:40 p.m.

First responders from the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) arrived on the scene and provided immediate medical assistance before Rice was transported to UAB hospital. Rice was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

The SPD reported that the driver of the Ford F150 is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.