Sylacauga, Ala. (WIAT) – A Sylacauga juvenile male was killed Tuesday, Sylacauga Police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene at the Drew Court Housing Complex.

The shooting had occurred after school when buses were present in the area surrounding the Complex, as a result, all school-related afternoon activities were suspended.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867. A $1,000 cash reward is offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.