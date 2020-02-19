Suspicious package found at IRS building in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspicious package was found at the IRS building on University Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said a wet package was delivered to the IRS building, and a HAZMAT team was called to inspect it.

When Fire-Rescue arrived, they examined an IRS employee who handled the package and found they showed no signs of illness. Millhouse said that person was released but will be monitored.

The scene was turned back over to the IRS.

