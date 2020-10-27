Suspect wanted in burglary, theft case in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department has obtained warrants for a man wanted in a burglary case that spans from September.

Phillip Boissonneau is wanted for burglary and theft of property. At this time, he is not in police custody and law enforcement officials are urging Boissonneau to turn himself in to authorities as soon as possible.

Related Content Prattville PD searching for storage unit burglary suspect

Investigators advise that tips from CrimeStoppers identified a suspect wanted for burglary and theft as Prattville resident as Boissonneau who is 35 years old.

From September 24 to October 12, Boissonneau allegedly entered the victim’s property on multiple occasions entering a storage unit and stealing unspecified property. The victim’s property is located in the 1600 block of Bridge Creek Road in Prattville, Ala.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Nicholas Boissonneau, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app to submit a tip anonymously.