MONTVEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old suspect following a fatal shooting in Montevallo over the weekend.

According to Montevallo Police, 45-year-old Shante Hudson was shot multiple times on the 100 block of Melton Street. Hudson was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster for treatment where he would later die.

A murder warrant was later issued for 33-year-old Corey Antwon Broadnax in connection with Hudson’s death. Police said Broadnax, of Hueytown, was last seen driving a 2002 blue Saturn SL1 with a license plate reading 1A0YDHM or 1FB4166.

Montevallo Police said Broadnax should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Broadnax’s whereabouts is asked to call Montevallo Police at 205-665-1264.