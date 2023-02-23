DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police released new details in the Wednesday night quadruple killing in Lake Forest. Police Sergeant Jason Vannoy, speaking at a news conference, called the scene on Melanie Loop “horrific… the worst I’ve seen, certainly, in 22 years.”

Vannoy said the suspect, Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy, 21, had been arrested earlier in the day for criminal mischief at his grandparents’ home, where he lived. After bonding out, a person gave Smith-Bracy a ride back to the house on Melanie Loop, where Vannoy said Smith-Bracy immediately forced his way inside and started shooting.

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy, 21 (Source: Baldwin County online jail records)

Vannoy identified the victims as Jeremy Smith, 27, Smith-Bracy’s brother; Barbara Smith, 72, Smith-Bracy’s grandmother; Leonard Smith, 80, Smith-Bracy’s grandfather, and Sheila Glover, 71, a family friend.

Vannoy said the investigation so far has revealed that Smith-Bracy shot his brother, grandmother and Glover. Their bodies were found in the backyard. Investigators believe Smith-Bracy then went to a bedroom and beat his grandfather to death with a pick axe.

Vannoy said SWAT found Smith-Bracy in the woods behind the house. Vannoy said Smith-Bracy confessed to the killings after he was taken into custody.

“He was very cooperative in his interview, very polite,” Vannoy said, “but showed no remorse.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said many factors will play into whether or not Smith-Bracy will face the death penalty, but she intends to ask the circuit judge for no bond in a hearing scheduled for Friday morning at the courthouse in Bay Minette.

Vannoy said the person who gave Smith-Bracy a ride to house called 911 when he heard shots and then drove to a nearby police precinct, where he waited to be interviewed by police. Vannoy said the driver claimed to have no suspicion that Smith-Bracy would turn violent, and so far there is nothing in the investigation to dispute that person’s claims.

Vannoy also said the gun Smith-Bracy allegedly used, a Glock pistol, belonged to the driver. Vannoy said Smith-Bracy left the weapons, both the pistol and the pick axe, in the backyard before he fled into the woods.

Vannoy said the crime scene is still active. But, he believes most of the items they need have already been collected. The coroner’s office removed the bodies this afternoon.