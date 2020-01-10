Suspect found guilty in 2016 rape of UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Suspect Colby Lewis, who was accused of following a female University of Alabama student to her apartment and sexually assaulting her after threatening her with a firearm, has been found guilty.

Lewis was arrested by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree theft of property. He was held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Paula Hearing, Lewis was found guilty of rape, sodomy, and burglary. CBS 42 is gathering information on Lewis’ sentencing.

The sexual assault offense took place 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

