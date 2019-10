(WIAT) — According to court documents, Jeremy Owens, a suspect charged in murdering Birmingham Police Officer Sgt. Wytasha Carter, appeared in court Monday for an arraignment.

Owens is expected to appear in court again for a motion hearing on November 14. Owens has been assigned two attorneys for his trial.

Owens was charged with one count of capital murder of a law officer which is considered a felony. He is held on no bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

