Suspect charged in Cullman County triple shooting and stabbing, victims identified

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been charged in Monday evening’s triple shooting and stabbing. Thirty-year-old Matthew LeWayne Clayton of the Prospect Mountain Community has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Two victims were pronounced dead by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, and have been identified as 76-year-old Thomas Frank DeWille of Owens Cross Roads and 75-year-old Rollan Frank Edwards of Prospect Mountain.

A third victim, that survived, has been identified to be Jody Tudor, 48, of Prospect Mountain. They are currently in an area hospital.

Clayton is held on no bond at the Cullman County Detention Center.

WATCH: Cullman County Sheriff press conference

