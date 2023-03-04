DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are trying to identify a suspect in a bar shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at D & B Seafood, which used to be the old Alabama Slammer Sports Bar & Lounge on Ross Clark Circle.

Police say there was a fight inside the bar that eventually led to the suspect allegedly opening fire, hitting 3 people. 2 of the people were taken to the hospital, but it is believed none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sources close to the situation believe that the suspect hugged the security guard before entering the bar and took his handgun.

Dothan Police are still investigating the case and are trying to identify the suspect. If you have any information regarding the shooting you are being asked to call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000.