TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday night, suspect Kennetha Lee Anderson, 43, was arrested by the violent crimes unit for the murder of Quintin Benson.

Anderson was charged with murder and booked into the county jail.

The incident place at 2 a.m. Monday morning. Tuscaloosa police responded to several 911 calls in the 2500 block of 25th Street in Tuscaloosa and found a victim on the scene who been shot. The victim, Forty-two-year-old Quintin Benson passed away after being treated at DCH.