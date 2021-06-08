Suspect arrested for double-homicide in Roebuck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department made an arrest in connection to the double homicide that occurred Friday in Roebuck.

Antonio Shaw, 27 of Birmingham, was taken into custody on two counts of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police arrested Shaw near the scene of the crime after a witness described his appearance. Shaw had fled the scene on foot.

According to police, Shaw is in the custody of Jefferson County Jail staff and being held on no bond for his counts of capital murder, $120,000 for his counts of attempted murder and $15,000 for shooting into an occupied vehicle.