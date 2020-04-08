Suspect arrested following police pursuit from St. Clair County to Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody Wednesday morning after leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit from St. Clair County down I-65 South and ending in Hoover.

According to police reports, the suspect pulled into the parking area of the UAB Freestanding Emergency Department off Hwy. 150 near Sprouts before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that the suspect was put in custody and one officer injured their shoulder after he fell while trying to arrest them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

