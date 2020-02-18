Suspect accused of killing Kimberly officer requests private investigator

Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is facing capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear. (Jefferson County Jail)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a Kimberly police officer is requesting a private investigator to work his case.

Court documents filed on Monday state the attorneys for Preston Chyenne Johnson submitted a motion for funds to obtain a private investigator.

If granted, Johnson’s defending party will receive an initial retainer of $7,500 to be paid to selected private investigator Frank Slapikas. Investigator Slapikas will test, interview and gather any collateral work that was requested by Johnson’s attorneys.

The motion also requests the defense counsel for Johnson be “granted leave for any additional funds upon a specific showing of the necessity of additional testing, travel expenses or additional time involved or required.”

The motion must now be signed by a district judge for approval.

