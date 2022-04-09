OAK GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) – Thursday, the Oak Grove community is remembering the 32 lives lost on this day 24 years ago.

On April 8, 1998 tornadoes torn through the area destroying over 1,000 buildings and homes and killing dozens of people. Diane Calma remembers that horrific day like it was yesterday. She said it started as a beautiful day and no one expected what was to come. She said seeing the devastation and fear in the eyes of her neighbors are images she will never forget.

“When you come across and you find bodies that’s been thrown into your belongings and your yard that you’re trying to go through, it’s terrible. It’s etched in our minds the things that we saw that will never go away. The very tragic, it was very tragic,” said Calma.

To this day Calma said she get chills when she hears that a tornado is coming. May we never forget the lives lost that day.