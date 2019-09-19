Support for fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — The families of fallen officers pay a heavy price. That’s why Jefferson Women Behind the Badge sole focus is to help families like Tuscaloosa fallen Officer Dornell Cousette’s.

After an officer was killed off-duty in 2015, April Hutchins formed JWBB. Its a support group for law enforcement families. She says there may be an interest in starting a similar group in Tuscaloosa following the death of Officer Cousette. Hutchins gives a shoulder of support by a group supporting the shield.

The group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 in Birmingham.

