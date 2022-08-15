



Tuesday: morning temps will range from the upper 60s to the lows 70s. Enjoy the sunshine, as it will be our brief break this week from rain and storms.





Wednesday – Friday: A Front moves in and this will stall across Alabama Wednesday through the end of the week. Because of this, on and off rain is possible for the latter half of the week. We could see rain return as early as Wednesday morning.









There will be a big temperature change as well. Highs will drop into the low 80s in some spots by mid week, with overnight lows consistently in the upper 60s from Thursday into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be largely dependent on rain. who sees rain and who doesn’t If you have more morning cloud cover this will prevent as big of a warm up. If you get an ounce more sunshine, our temps will be slightly warmer.

Temperature are expected to say unseasonably cool through the weekend.