Sunny and cold Weekend. Rain returns next week.

Brace yourself for winter. It has arrived. This will be longest stretch of cold days we’ve had so far this season. For tonight, lows will again drop into the 20s. A few spots, like Hamilton, Double Springs, and Addison could wake up to the upper teens. Now, when you add in that light north wind, it will feel like the low to mid teens. Tomorrow, it will still be about 10 degrees below average, with highs topping out in the mid 40s.





As this ridge of high pressure builds in this weekend, the sky remains sunny through Sunday. It will be another cold morning followed by cool afternoon. Although temperatures will climb slightly Sunday afternoon, they will still trend below average.

It will be a dry start to to next week with Monday turning out to be a nice day. We will see a nice supply of sunshine early. A few clouds roll in late day ahead of a front that will bring rain overnight monday into Tuesday. The rain should clear out by noon Tuesday. No severe weather and no winter weather is expected with this next rain maker.



After the rain clears, you’ve seen this movie before…yep…it gets colder again next week. Keep the coats handy, we have a string of frigid mornings over the next week.