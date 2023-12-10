TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Sunday is the last day to enjoy Christmas on the Square in Talladega. City leaders say this year the celebration is even bigger than last year. The event started on Friday.

Mary Sood is the public information officer for the city, and she said it’s a highlight of the holiday season for Talladega and the surround community – and—everything is free thanks to all the sponsors.

City manager Seddrick Hill, Sr. said the event helps them give back especially for the kids in the community.

“You go through so much stress throughout the year, and this is a great way to spend family time,” Hill said.



Sunday’s activities include holiday crafts for kids, vendors, ice skating, holiday train rides and Christmas movies at the historic ritz theatre – plus, one final opportunity to meet with Santa Claus.



Everything gets underway at noon and runs until 6 p.m.