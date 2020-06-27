Summer movie nights kicking off at Region Field, shown on video scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Though the Birmingham Barons’ season has been cancelled, the organization was not going to let their community go without entertainment.

Starting Saturday night, Regions Field will be showing movies on select nights. Fans will have the opportunity to sit on the field or in the stands and enjoy some socially distanced screen time.

To make getting the opportunity to go to Regions Park even more exciting, general manager of the Birmingham Barons has some exciting details:

“The movie screen will certainly be the Regions Field video scoreboard,” Nelson said. And again, it’s part of that uniqueness we’re doing here to satisfy the entertainment needs of this community”

An advertisement for Babe Ruff’s Saturday Cinema Series from the Birmingham Baron’s website.

Attendees in the stands will be socially distanced from one another who aren’t part of the same group. For those with reserved and VIP seating, they will sit within a box painted onto the field.

The summer movie series at Regions Park kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. with a screening of the newest ‘Aladin.’ Here is the movie schedule:

“Aladdin” – 7:15 p.m., Saturday, June 27

“Toy Story 4″ – Friday, July 3

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – Saturday, July 11

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Saturday, July 18

“Field of Dreams” – Saturday, Aug. 1

You can buy your tickets here!

Region Field is also hosting adult baseball league games as part of their “Friday Night Baseball” series. Admission to all adult league baseball games will be free and will be distributed until capacity is reached.

LATEST POSTS