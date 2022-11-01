BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are now one week away from midterm elections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s race is heating up.

Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago becoming the county’s first Black sheriff. Now, he’s looking to hold on to his seat against challenger Jared Hudson.

Both have experience in law enforcement – Hudson, a Navy Seal with his own company and nonprofit. But Pettway has 4 years already in the position and is looking to build on his accomplishments.

“We have done a lot of good things for good government right here in Jefferson County,” Pettway said. “There’s no one out there that has done more than what I have done. I am the man for Jefferson County.”

Pettway touts launching the crisis center and bringing crime down in unincorporated areas.

“We do have a crime problem,” Hudson said. “Some people will say we don’t, but we definitely do.”

Hudson said it’s quite the opposite with violent and property crime issues.

“We want to go after real criminals and not just everyday folks and hassling them,” Hudson said.

He said the sheriff needs to work hand-in-hand with neighboring departments.

“It’s supposed to be a conversation back and forth and I don’t think that’s happening right now,” Hudson said.

Pettway said he wants to keep all of Jefferson County safe and is working to do that.

“We help everyone that calls us,” Pettway said. “We’re there and respond and provide all kinds of resources to make sure the job gets done and gets done properly.”

Our CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers said qualifications beyond party won’t matter for this race Tuesday because the county is split 55 democrats, 45 republicans. He said experience does not decide the winner.

“It’s really not about Pettway and Hudson, it’s about republican and democrat,” Flowers said. “If Hudson were to upset Pettway, it won’t be because Hudson beat Pettway, it’s because more republicans showed up to vote than normal.”

It is too late to get an absentee ballot so if you’re voting Tuesday you have to show up at your precinct when it is open. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.