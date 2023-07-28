SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a study by the Associated Press, fraudulent calls to 911 from teenagers and young adults are on the rise in the U.S.

According to the Executive Director of Shelby County 911, Alan Campbell, it’s not common for them to respond to fraudulent or prank calls but they have received one recently.

Campbell says about a month ago, they received a call from who they believed to be a 12-year-old who said he and his father had been shot at a nearby park. After following up on this and getting multiple police agencies involved, they realized the story was made up.



“We took 3 police departments that sent 3 sets of officers out looking for this event when there was no real call,” said Campbell.

The job of a dispatcher requires a sense of urgency to send immediate help in the midst of an emergency. But if that call is far from the truth, it can have an unfortunate outcome.

“You’re taking away responders from people who might need them,” said Campbell.

Recently an 11-year-old girl in Florida was arrested for falsely reporting her friend’s abduction.

A story similar to Carlee Russell in Hoover, Ala.

According to officials, the misuse of emergency resources like this could lead to something criminal.

“It’s a very serious offense,” said Campbell. “If you call and terrorize someone it’s a felony.”

So, before picking up the phone and prank calling 911 keep in mind the damage it could cause to not only yourself, but others involved.