Study finds men are more afraid of bugs than women

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a new study, men are more afraid of bugs than women.

The “OnePoll” study found that 64 percent of people are fearful of insects, but it was the men who were more terrified of the creepy crawlers than women. Thirty-two percent of the men saying that they were “very scared” of bugs.

Compare that to 22 percent of females who were afraid.

No matter the gender, over 50 percent of survey respondents say they use bug killers to get rid of insects in their homes.

