Study: Chemicals in sunscreen may enter bloodstream

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States with more than 192,000 estimated new cases just last year.

However, recent studies suggest one of the best defenses against this cancer may affect your bloodstream.

A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research says chemicals in sunscreens can enter the bloodstream after one use. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and confirmed results of a pilot study the agency released last year.

In a study of 48 people, participants applied sunscreen products to 75% of their bodies over a four-day period. Blood samples were then collected over the next 21 days from each person.

Researchers found six common chemical sunscreen ingredients used in four formulations absorbed into the body. All six had plasma concentrations significantly above the FDA recommended levels.

The two studies don’t provide any evidence that chemical sunscreens cause harm and researchers say these findings do not indicate that people should stop using sunscreen. Instead, they say further study needs to be done. Researchers say there were several study limitations — one of them — not having participants exposed to heat and sunlight — to better represent real-life sunscreen application.

