Student charged with bringing BB gun onto Homewood High School campus

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Homewood High School student is now in police custody after he allegedly pulled out what was a BB gun during a road rage incident a couple of hundred feet away from the school.

According to Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, the incident occurred early Friday morning, just before the start of school. Someone had contacted the school to tell them about seeing a car speeding down Lakeshore Drive. The caller claimed to have caught up with the car to get them to slow down, but the driver appeared to have a weapon.

“One of the motorists appeared to point a handgun toward the other motorist,” Carr said.

After the incident, the car turned onto Zimmerman Bridge and entered the school campus. Upon being alerted of the situation, police officers and the school resource officers began searching around campus to search for the vehicle. After a time, the car was found and was quickly identified as belonging to a student, who was found at school and brought to the office for questioning. According to a statement from Homewood City Schools, the student admitted to pointing a BB gun at the other driver.

“Homewood City Schools takes all matters of safety very seriously, and thanks to the quick response of staff members and members of the Homewood Police Department, Homewood High School was able to have a normal start to the school day,” the statement read.

Carr said the student was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon on school grounds. He will be transferred to Juvenile Youth Detention Center and be taken to family court.