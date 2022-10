BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports.

According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was found.

The student, whom Stewart did not name, will be dealt with according to the school system’s code of conduct, the communications officer said.