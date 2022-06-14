BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Economic worries are hitting everyone especially with the extreme heat we’ve been seeing in central Alabama. Right now, many are struggling to pay higher utility bills.

Between inflation, high gas prices and this heat wave, many are struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, there are options available for those in need.

CBS 42 Anchor Carly Laing talked with Alabama Power to find out what services are available for those struggling to pay high electricity bills. Alabama Power’s spokesperson Michelle Tims said the company offers several options to assist those who may need help with payment.

Those who qualify can go to Alabama Power’s website and view a listing of all payment assistance programs available. Each program has different eligibility requirements and can be applied for year-round.

Tims said the best way to get help is to call the company directly for assistance with finding the right plan.

“We really try to make sure that we provide every kind of program so our customers fit into something,” Tims said. “But if they don’t fit into one of these programs, which we do not set the eligibility requirements for, we [still] want to help them.”

Tims said you can also cut costs just by making a few simple changes, which can be found here.