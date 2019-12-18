Straw Boss Farms donating last few Christmas trees to families in need

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Christmas tree farm in Blount County is spreading holiday cheer by donating their last few trees to families in need.

It started with a Facebook post.

The handful of trees are still good quality and are going on a pay what you can basis. Owner, Shane Thomas, said no donation for a tree is too big or too small.

A little is much is in the eyes of the Lord,” Thomas said, “so if the Lord can take a little donation and really use that, if that’s all you’ve got to give – by all means – if you got a $1, 50 cents it does not matter what you give for the tree.”

Thomas and his wife Sarah thought instead of leaving them to be leftover, that the Christmas trees could go to a family in need.

“They are still good trees and you take them and dress them up a little bit you can really make a nice tree out of it for Christmas for a family,” Thomas said. “So we thought, ‘well instead of them being left over why not let somebody use them that may not be as fortunate as we are,’ and we realize that not everybody has that extra income or additional income to purchase a tree so we’d like for somebody that’s not able to do that to come get a tree.”

If you are looking to pick up a tree, just stop by Straw Boss Farms in Hayden, Ala., leave a donation in the red bird box and choose your tree.

The money people leave for the tree will be donated to One Eight Missions, a local non-profit, to the work they do in Blount County and overseas in Nicaragua.

Each year at Straw Boss Farms they typically sell 200-250 Christmas trees, however due to the national Christmas tree shortage they sold about 100. And they about about 10 left.

Shane and Sarah Thomas began selling Christmas trees three years ago. Shane does work in excavation and Sarah is a teacher. During the Fall, they also grow sunflowers and have a pumpkin patch. This is just one of their ways of giving back to the community.