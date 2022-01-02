Storms Ending, Turning Cold!

The severe weather threat has finally ended across Alabama. Showers will continue at times, but the big story will be the cold air that will filter in throughout the day. Temperatures will drop from the 60s this morning to the 40s by the early evening hours. As temperatures fall, a disturbance will bring a round of light sleet and snow tonight into early Monday morning. We are not expecting any significant accumulation due to warm ground temperatures, but a brief dusting is possible especially north of Birmingham where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new week cold as an area of high pressure builds east across the Southeast U.S. Monday will be sunny with high temperatures only in the 40s. Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s again. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday, and this will slowly bring back southerly winds. We will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer with highs in the 50s. The southerly winds will be back for the rest of the week. We will be partly cloudy Wednesday with highs back around 60. Another cold front will move toward us on Thursday and Friday. Rain will return each day with highs in the lower 60s.