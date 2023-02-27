TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded Stillman College a $2.7 million grant for a complete overhaul of its technical infrastructure.

The grant will fund a new network infrastructure composed of fiber optic upgrades, posed to be more weather resistant and easily repairable.

“These upgrades will provide much-needed support for our new cybersecurity and IT training center, dual-enrollment programs, and online programs,” Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick said.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, funding will be provided to increase faculty positions to expand technical offerings.