Driver charged in death of construction worker in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (9/24): The Bessemer Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to the death of a construction worker Sunday night.

Daniel James Hyde, 47, was arrested the same night as the accident, according to BPD.

Hyde got off at Exit 108 and an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff, who was working with the construction crew, followed him and detailed him until BPD arrived to take him into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

Original (9/23): State troopers are emphasizing construction zone safety after a worker was killed on I-59/20 Sunday night. 57-year-old Sammy Blankenship was struck and killed around 11 p.m. after a car drove through orange barrels closing off a lane.

State Trooper Cpl. Steve Smith says they increase their presence at construction sites, hoping drivers take the warnings seriously.

“Obviously the construction zone speed limits are strictly enforced. No gray area there. And the penalty for that is a speeding ticket in a construction zone with workers present. It makes a big difference fine wise, generally, those fines will be double the amount of a normal speeding ticket,” said Smith.

Smith says speeding tickets are the most common citation, but drivers are also stopped for tailgating and staying in the left lane too long.

