State representative pre-files bill to remove Confederate flag from Alabama coat-of-arms

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A bill has been pre-filed for the 2021 legislative session that would amend the Alabama state coat-of-arms.

House Bill 43 was pre-filed by Rep. Laura Hall of Madison County. The bill would change the language of the state constitution and would remove the Confederate flag from the collage of sovereign nations that once ruled over what is now the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Archives and History says the current coat of arms includes the flags of five nations: Spain, France, Great Britain, the Confederate States of America and the United States of America.

(Photo: Alabama Department of Archives and History)

The current design’s shield is supported on either side by bald eagles that symbolize courage. The crest is a model of the ship, the Baldine, that Iberville and Bienville sailed from France to settle a colony near present day Mobile in 1699. The motto beneath the shield is “Audemus jura nostra defendere.” meaning “We Dare Maintain Our Rights” and beneath the motto is the state name.

The current coat-of-arms was designed in 1923 and officially adopted by the state of Alabama in 1939.

The 2021 Legislative session begins on February 2.

Read the full pre-filed bill here: