State Rep. John Rogers endorses Lashunda Scales in Birmingham mayoral race

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Alabama House Rep. John Rogers has endorsed Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales in her bid to become the next mayor of Birmingham.

“I fully support Lashunda Scales for mayor of the City of Birmingham because we need to save the soul of the city,” he said in the video.

Rogers, a Democrat, has represented the Alabama House’s District 52 since 1982.

Scales will face seven other candidates in the August election: Randall Woodfin, Cerissa A. Brown, William A. Bell, Napoleon Gonzalez, Philemon Hill, Darryl Williams, and Chris Woods.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 24, a runoff election will be held Oct. 5 between the top two vote-getters.

