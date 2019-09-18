State officials issue warning for CBD products sold across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — CBD products are now being sold in Alabama pharmacies, due to a new law. The law allows pharmacies to sell CBD products containing no more than 0.3 percent THC, but the state health department is warning people to be cautious.

The growing opioid epidemic is leaving many searching for a new solution. Claudia Barbee has a rare bone disease and says at times it’s painful.

“It’s all over the internet all over TV, you hear everyone talking about CBD oil and how it helps pain and anxiety,” said Claudia Barbee. “Opposed to going with prescription medication for pain, I wanted to do something more natural,” said Barbee.

Ashish Patel carries pharmacy grated CBD products at his store IKARE Pharmacy.

“It comes from a farm to a pharmacy, they don’t sell it to anyone else,” said Ashish Patel.

Patel says his costumers are turning to CBD for help with pain, sleeping and anxiety.

“We don’t tell people to discontinue taking certain medications it’s their personal choice,” said Ashish Patel.

The state health department is warning people not to use any untested, unregulated and potentially dangerous CBD products.