STEELE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh released a statement Tuesday stating that she opposes Alabama Power’s Chandler Mountain Project.

“I do not plan to support this,” said Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh said there’s several reasons as to why she opposes.

“I just think it’s a very ineffective way to produce electricity for the people of Alabama,” said Cavanaugh.

According to Cavanaugh, the project could take over a decade to complete and could cost billions of dollars from taxpayers.

Residents in the surrounding area will be affected if the mountain is affected.

“They’re very passionate and they should be very passionate,” said Cavanaugh. “This is their home.”

Reassuring words to those fighting on behalf of residents aiming to stop the project.

“I think that’s a win. She’s primarily the heaviest hitter that has spoken out against this,” said Ben Lyon, a resident of Chandler Mountain.

Ben and his family have called the mountain home for years. He and his wife said it’s upsetting to know that could change for not only them but others.

“There’s an old man, 98-years-old, who legitimately would be flooded out of his valley. It’s a place where he was born and raised,” said Lyon.

Commissioner Cavanaugh said she has been in talks with the power company. She hopes they’ll seek other options to meet Alabama’s energy needs.

Commissioner Cavanaugh isn’t the only commissioner with APSC who opposes the project. Commissioner Chip Beeker Jr. released a statement Tuesday expressing opposition.

CBS 42 did reach out to a representative with Alabama Power for a statement. They said they have no comment.