State of Alabama, City of Mobile purchase Brookley Property along Mobile Bay for $33 million

The City of Mobile has partnered with the state of Alabama to purchase a piece of the Brookley Property along the Mobile River owned by the USA Foundation.
According to city officials, this project has been in the works for years.
The property, which is just under 300 acres, costs just over $33 million dollars and is being paid for by the state.
The city plans to do a variety of things with the property including creating a public access along with waterfront.
This is a developing story.
