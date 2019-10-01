Troy University suspends second fraternity over hazing claim

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy University has suspended a second Greek-letter social fraternity over possible hazing.

News outlets report that officials at the southeast Alabama campus say an allegation against the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity was submitted through a national hazing hotline.

The national fraternity notified the school, which suspended the organization. Troy’s dean of students, Herb Reeves, says the claims involve alcohol, excessive exercise and possible verbal abuse.

The suspension comes with the Troy chapter of Sigma Chi already serving a suspension over hazing charges. Seven members of that fraternity also face disciplinary procedures and were expelled from the group over claims involving eight victims.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events