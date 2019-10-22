Mobile officers use stun guns on suspect; man in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Mobile say a suspect who was repeatedly shocked by officers’ stun guns has been hospitalized in critical condition.

News outlets say Mobile police responded Monday to a report of a man breaking into vehicles and trying to get into several homes, including kicking down one home’s door. Police say the man fled from responding officers, who then shocked him with their stun guns.

Police say the struggling man was subdued minutes later. Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste told news outlets that the man then went into cardiac arrest. He says it’s unclear if the heart condition was triggered by the electric shocks.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s name. No officers were injured. Battiste says the man may have been under the influence of a drug or medication.

