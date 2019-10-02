Gov. Ivey announces Auburn will be getting new automobile parts plant

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — An auto parts manufacturer will be building a new plant in Alabama.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that South Korean company Shinhwa Group would be investing $42 million in a facility and will create 95 jobs in Auburn, the company’s first manufacturing facility in the United States. Construction is already underway and Phase 1 of the project is expected to be finished by the summer.

Shinhwa will initially make drive shafts for vehicles built by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing’s plant in Montgomery as well as for Kia Motor Manufacturing’s plant, just across the state line in West Point, Georgia.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said the company is a “welcome addition” to the state’s network of “high-caliber auto suppliers.”