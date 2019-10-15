German plastics company to build facility in Auburn, employ 50

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A German plastic manufacturing company will open its first facility in the United States in Auburn, Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed in a statement Monday that ID Plastics LP has announced plans to build a nearly $10 million dollar plant in Auburn. Al.com reports the German manufacturer said it thinks its operation will employ about 50 people over the next three years. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said in a statement that the city will be ID Plastic LP’s U.S. headquarters.

The company produces foldable, returnable transport containers among other products.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said the firm joins about 80 other German companies with operations in the state.

