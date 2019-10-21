Decatur limits ‘large, dangerous’ funeral processions

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A city in Alabama is limiting the number of vehicles allowed in funeral processions after local authorities say they became “large and dangerous.”

Nate Allen, chief of the Decatur Police Department, said only 15 vehicles will be permitted to drive in processions, in addition to a hearse, a funeral home vehicle and a vehicle for family of the deceased.

Capt. Chris Jones told Decatur Daily that up to 40 vehicles were driving in a line during some processions, “overwhelming” the department’s ability to provide proper assistance. He added that neighboring cities have banned processions entirely, but the department instead came up with a compromise.

Councilman Billy Jackson said the tradition should continue unchanged in order to respect the dead. He asked Mayor Tab Bowling to override the decision, but the he declined to intervene.

