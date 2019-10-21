Brother sought in slayings of Macon County siblings

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive manhunt is underway for a Notasulga man named a person of interest in the murders of his brother and sister.

“Aaron Flynn Gess is a person of interest in an active homicide investigation that occurred today, Oct. 20., in the Notasulga community. Gess has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension,” shared an ALEA spokesperson.

Aaron Gess is believed to be in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate 46AT885 and is possibly in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Gess is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you encounter Aaron Gess or have additional information, please contact ALEA at (334) 270-1122.

Macon Coroner Hal Bentley identified the victims as 48-year-old Sharon Gess and her brother 60-year-old William Gess Junior. Bentley says the siblings’ cause of death remains under investigation.

The devastation of the double homicide in Macon County is stretching into Lee County as East Alabama Medical Center mourns the death of a beloved colleague and friend, Sharon Gess.

“We are obviously heartbroken and deeply saddened by today’s tragedy. Sharon was well-loved and a highly respected member of our leadership team at EAMC. She was director of both our Emergency Department and our Emergency Medical Services (ambulance service). Our entire EAMC family is devastated and we grieve for Sharon’s family,” said John AtkinsonP.R. & Marketing Director with East Alabama Medical Center.

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to the home along Tuskegee Street and heavy law enforcement presence remains at home, including officers from the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.