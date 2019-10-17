Auburn student’s family awarded $9M in wrongful death suit

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — The family of an Auburn University student who died from complications of improperly prescribed birth control medication has been awarded $9 million in her wrongful death.

Court records obtained by news outlets show a Lee County jury awarded Auburn University student Hope Johnson’s family in their suit against Auburn Urgent Care. The lawsuit argued that in 2014, Johnson was prescribed hormonal birth control despite tests showing she had a high risk of blood clots. It accused doctors of incorrectly documenting those test results.

The suit stated Johnson went to urgent care a month later with various symptoms and was repeatedly misdiagnosed days before she died from a pulmonary embolism.

The family said in a statement through their attorneys that they hoped the suit would prevent similar situations from happening.

“We are very pleased with the jury decision in the wrongful death case of our precious daughter Hope. We continue to feel her absence every day and pray this decision brings about much-needed change. Our chief desire is that this case will set a precedent that will prevent this from happening to another family or college student, not just in Lee County, but in Alabama as a whole.”

